The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

GDV stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

