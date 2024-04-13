The Goldman Sachs Group Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $173.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TFI International has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.75.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TFI International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

