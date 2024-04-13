The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $117.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,715 shares of company stock valued at $22,789,138. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 58,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

