The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,808,072 shares of company stock worth $224,060,144. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

