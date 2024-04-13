The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,314,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.10.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

