The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3,338.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 341,863 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $38.07 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.