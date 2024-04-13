THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 371.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after acquiring an additional 748,713 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,637,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,810,000 after buying an additional 262,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

