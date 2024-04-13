Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Gap Up to $19.91

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $20.40. Tourmaline Bio shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 7,753 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRML shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Bio

In other news, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

