Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,558,695,000 after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,057,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,146 shares of company stock worth $913,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

