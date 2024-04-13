Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $2.92. Trinseo shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 538,389 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.14 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 210,857 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 37,379 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

