Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Moffett Nathanson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

UBER stock opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

