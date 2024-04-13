UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of UFP Technologies worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 193.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,196,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 112.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT opened at $228.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.83. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPT. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CJS Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $358,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,900.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

