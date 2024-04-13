Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Unitronix Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UTRX opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Unitronix has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
Unitronix Company Profile
