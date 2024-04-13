Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Unitronix Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UTRX opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Unitronix has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Unitronix Company Profile

Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration.

