Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.75

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.75 and traded as low as $26.02. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 35,383 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $109,763.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,176 shares in the company, valued at $515,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $109,763.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $157,046. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

