Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Gap Up to $18.84

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $19.42. Univest Financial shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 2,171 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $552.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,584 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 48,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 82,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

