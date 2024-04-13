V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

