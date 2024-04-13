Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.45. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.