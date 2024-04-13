Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 786,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Vera Bradley Price Performance
VRA opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
