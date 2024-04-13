Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGASW opened at $0.25 on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verde Clean Fuels by 197.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 240,215 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Verde Clean Fuels by 196.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134,728 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

