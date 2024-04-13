Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Up 24.7% in March

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRPX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

