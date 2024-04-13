VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VS MEDIA stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of VS MEDIA as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

VS MEDIA Stock Performance

Shares of VS MEDIA stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. VS MEDIA has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $8.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

