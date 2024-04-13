WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAFD. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Performance

WAFD stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. WaFd has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. WaFd’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WaFd during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WaFd during the first quarter worth $82,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in WaFd by 90.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WaFd by 979.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WaFd by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

