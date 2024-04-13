Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.44. Waldencast shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at $224,278,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,492,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,436,000 after purchasing an additional 674,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $2,909,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

