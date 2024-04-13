Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 839,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $6.27 on Friday. Waldencast has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,278,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,436,000 after purchasing an additional 674,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth $5,597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

