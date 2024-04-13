Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Shares Gap Down to $92.64

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.64, but opened at $90.61. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $89.01, with a volume of 61,389 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 81.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,876,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,965,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,876,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,965,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,255. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

