Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price target on the entertainment giant's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $114.07 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

