Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

