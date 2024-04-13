Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,801 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its position in Alphabet by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 71,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.61.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

