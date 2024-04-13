Wedbush Increases AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $87.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $67.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.90. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 over the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

