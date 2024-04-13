Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.30. Weibo shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 338,987 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Weibo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. UBS Group AG grew its position in Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,135 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 183.5% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Weibo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,740,000 after acquiring an additional 864,120 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

