Wells Fargo & Company Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $145.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.26. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.