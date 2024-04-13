Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $3.75

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.70 to $3.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMBP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.