Wells Fargo & Company Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $51.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

BHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

BHF stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 18.0% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

