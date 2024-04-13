Wells Fargo & Company Increases Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target to $540.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $480.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.79.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $447.41 on Thursday. Linde has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.72. The stock has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

