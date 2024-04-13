Wells Fargo & Company Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $210.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RGA opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.36.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.