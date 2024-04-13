Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $58.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RYAN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RYAN opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.