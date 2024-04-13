Wells Fargo & Company Increases Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $66.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s current price.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,489,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after buying an additional 1,312,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.