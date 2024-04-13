WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 88,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 83,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.