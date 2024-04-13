Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Windtree Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 126,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WINT opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.61. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.