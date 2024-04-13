Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Shares of WINT opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.61. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.
