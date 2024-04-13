WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.34

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.34 and traded as high as $50.66. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 26,185 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

