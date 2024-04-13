Wolfe Research Reiterates Peer Perform Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $64.57.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 759,888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 70,151 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

