Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Workiva worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth $57,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $35,347,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Workiva by 159.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,257,000 after buying an additional 419,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $36,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WK

Workiva Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:WK opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.75. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.03. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.