Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

XBIO opened at $4.33 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.60.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.