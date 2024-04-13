XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.17

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $2.70. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 305,738 shares.

XTI Aerospace Stock Up 8.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Institutional Trading of XTI Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of XTI Aerospace by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in XTI Aerospace by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XTI Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in XTI Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in XTI Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

