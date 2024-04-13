Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as high as C$1.21. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 108,000 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YGR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Yangarra Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Yangarra Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of C$33.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.4494382 earnings per share for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

