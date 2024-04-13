Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $14.73

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $14.26. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 98,234 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,350,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,059,000 after buying an additional 113,795 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,134,000 after buying an additional 3,745,936 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,904,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

