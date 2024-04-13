Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 11,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.4 %

ZION opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.