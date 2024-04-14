1,659 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $163.94 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

