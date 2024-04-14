1,945 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,945 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $129.17.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

