4,010 Shares in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,858 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGA shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of MGA opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

